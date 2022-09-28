S Jaishankar says that addressing of energy needs is deep concern for developing countries

Answering question on energy markets and their impacts on developing countries, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 27 said that there is a deep concern among developing countries about how their energy needs are addressed. “Energy markets under stress must soften up. We'd judge any situation by how it affects us and other countries global south. There is a very deep concern among developing countries about how their energy needs are addressed or not,” said S Jaishankar.