S Jaishankar Slams Opposition On Boycott Of New Parliament Inauguration

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
As many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi. On the other hand, 25 parties have said they will participate in the inauguration and these include seven non-NDA parties.

