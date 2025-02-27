हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
ICC Champions Trophy
Mahakumbh
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
ICC Champions Trophy
Mahakumbh
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
ICC Champions Trophy
Mahakumbh
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2864978
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/sa-university-student-fed-non-veg-on-occasion-of-maha-shivratri-2864978.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
SA University student fed Non Veg on occasion of Maha Shivratri
|
Updated:
Feb 27, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Non Veg On Maha Shivratri: There is a ruckus at SA University in Delhi. On Mahashivaratri, there has been a fight for eating mass.
All Videos
01:02
IED bomb deffused in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
03:23
RBI Allows NICB Customers to withdraw Rupees 25 thousand
14:07
Poltitics sparks over Maharana Pratap Statue in Himachal Pradesh
02:41
Anti Drone System shots down drone near Ayodhya's Ram Temple
04:45
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Sessions Begins
Trending Videos
1:2
IED bomb deffused in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
3:23
RBI Allows NICB Customers to withdraw Rupees 25 thousand
14:7
Poltitics sparks over Maharana Pratap Statue in Himachal Pradesh
2:41
Anti Drone System shots down drone near Ayodhya's Ram Temple
4:45
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Sessions Begins
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies
NEWS ON ONE CLICK