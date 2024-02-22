trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723808
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his family, takes a leisurely Shikara ride on the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar. The iconic sports figure embraces the serene beauty of the surroundings, adding a touch of joy to his visit to the picturesque destination.

