Salman Khan arrives to attend ‘Ganpati Visarjan’ at baby sister’s home
Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan, husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’. The actor also attended the ceremony in Mumbai. He made a grand entrance with people beating the drums. The actor, in his usual casual attire, made heads turn.
Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan, husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’. The actor also attended the ceremony in Mumbai. He made a grand entrance with people beating the drums. The actor, in his usual casual attire, made heads turn.