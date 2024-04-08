Advertisement
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised

|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is a contest between Ravi Kishan and Bhojpuri star Kajal Nishad in Gorakhpur. In fact, Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha Sadar candidate and actress Kajal Nishad was admitted to a private hospital in the city after her health suddenly deteriorated. He was undergoing treatment there for two days. After that, when his health suddenly worsened, the doctors referred him to Lucknow. Now the question is who is Kajal Nishad?

