Sambhal temple 'water anointing' after about 46 years

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Sambhal Temple Jalabhishek: After about 46 years, for the first time in Sawan, Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek at Kartikeshwar temple in Sambhal. In view of the huge crowd of devotees, heavy security forces were deployed in the temple premises.