Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2991451https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/sanchar-saathi-app-now-mandatory-on-all-new-smartphones-govt-s-big-move-to-stop-mobile-frauds-2991451.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
India has made the Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on all new smartphones to fight mobile fraud, fake IMEI numbers, and SIM misuse. The app lets users verify devices with KYM, track all numbers issued in their name, block stolen phones, and report suspicious calls or messages instantly. With rising mobile scams, this move strengthens digital security and ensures safer smartphone usage across the country.

All Videos

Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota
Play Icon18:11
 Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Play Icon00:38
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Play Icon00:00
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
Play Icon00:34
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leads Exit Polls, BJP-JD(U) Set for Majority
Play Icon01:28
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leads Exit Polls, BJP-JD(U) Set for Majority

Trending Videos

Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota
play icon18:11
Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
play icon0:38
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
play icon0:0
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
play icon0:34
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leads Exit Polls, BJP-JD(U) Set for Majority
play icon1:28
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leads Exit Polls, BJP-JD(U) Set for Majority