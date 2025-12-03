videoDetails

Sanchar Saathi App Now Mandatory on All New Smartphones Govt’s Big Move to Stop Mobile Frauds

India has made the Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on all new smartphones to fight mobile fraud, fake IMEI numbers, and SIM misuse. The app lets users verify devices with KYM, track all numbers issued in their name, block stolen phones, and report suspicious calls or messages instantly. With rising mobile scams, this move strengthens digital security and ensures safer smartphone usage across the country.