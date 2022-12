videoDetails

Sanjay Raut makes controversial statement on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue | Zee News English

| Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Amid simmering tension between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the border issue, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday sparked a fresh controversy by saying, "We will enter Karnataka like China has entered the country."