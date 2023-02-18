NewsVideos
Sapna Gill gets arrested for allegedly manhandling and intimidating Prithvi Shaw | Zee News English Social media influencer Sapna Gill was arrested by Mumbai’s Oshiwara police in the case of an alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car. She will be in police custody till February 20. While Gill’s friend Shobhit Thakur and others are yet to be traced, two of the accused, Sahil and Rudra, who had allegedly chased the cricketer’s car as he headed for Oshiwara police station after the incident was held on Friday, said an official. Her friend, Shobit Thakur is still absconding.

