'Saudi Arabia Stands By Palestinians,' Claims Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Abbas the Gulf kingdom continued "to stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, achieve their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace,"
