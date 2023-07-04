trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630489
Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Devotees offered prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of first day of the month of Sawan. Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. This auspicious month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva.
