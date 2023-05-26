NewsVideos
videoDetails

SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking direction for new Parliament building inauguration by President Murmu

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
A plea seeking direction to the Lok Sabha secretariat for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Murmu was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday. The petitioner had stated the Union of India were 'humiliating' the president by not inviting her for the inauguration ceremony.

All Videos

IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan kick-start mega film festivities in UAE
2:3
IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan kick-start mega film festivities in UAE
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari Speaks On Supreme Court Granting Interim Bail to Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
0:49
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari Speaks On Supreme Court Granting Interim Bail to Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
S Jaishankar Slams Opposition On Boycott Of New Parliament Inauguration
0:55
S Jaishankar Slams Opposition On Boycott Of New Parliament Inauguration
New Palliament Building: Documents found for 'Sengol'
5:2
New Palliament Building: Documents found for 'Sengol'
The Diary of West Bengal caught in the game of truth and lies. Sanoj Mishra। Amit Malviya
5:5
The Diary of West Bengal caught in the game of truth and lies. Sanoj Mishra। Amit Malviya

Trending Videos

2:3
IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan kick-start mega film festivities in UAE
0:49
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari Speaks On Supreme Court Granting Interim Bail to Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
0:55
S Jaishankar Slams Opposition On Boycott Of New Parliament Inauguration
5:2
New Palliament Building: Documents found for 'Sengol'
5:5
The Diary of West Bengal caught in the game of truth and lies. Sanoj Mishra। Amit Malviya