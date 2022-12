videoDetails

School bus accident claims 7 lives, 40 injured in Manipur

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

A tragic school bus accident in Manipur’s Imphal claimed at least 7 lives on December 21. Meanwhile, 40 students have received injuries due to the accident. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also paid a visit to the injured students at the hospital.