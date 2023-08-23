trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652489
School students perform awareness programme on Chandrayaan-3 mission in Chennai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Students from a school in Chennai performed an awareness programme on the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Aug 22. The students dressed in black and the face painted as the moon formed a large circle to depict the lunar surface. The circle inscribed a paper cutting of Chandrayaan 3 in a corner and the model of ‘Vikram Lander’ in another probably portraying the South Pole. Together they gave salutations to the Indian Spacecraft looking towards the sky. Notably, India will be the 4th country in the world to achieve this feat after the US, Russia, and China, and the 1st to land on the lunar south pole.
