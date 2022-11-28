Scientists identify vital mechanisms controlling skin regeneration

The outer layer of skin, the epidermis, is constantly turning over to replace dead or damaged cells throughout our lifetime. The molecular mechanisms controlling this process remain poorly understood. A research team has identified a molecular switch that plays an early and critical role in the skin stem cell differentiation process. The findings have relevance for an improved understanding of cancer and wound healing, in addition to the fundamental understanding of skin regeneration.