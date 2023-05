videoDetails

SCO Meet: Jaishankar In His Opening Remarks Spoke On Cross-border Terror, Says No Justification For Terror

| Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his opening remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa called out Pakistan over terrorism by saying that "cross-border terrorism" must be stopped. He also stated that India firmly believes that there is no justification for terrorism.