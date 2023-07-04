trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630593
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Save Haven For Terrorism' Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), says "Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace. We will have to fight against terrorism...Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism,"
