SCO Summit: FM S. Jaishankar gives strong message to Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

During the SCO summit, Bilawal Bhutto has raised the issue of Kashmir without naming it. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was giving knowledge on terrorism. S Jaishankar washed away Pakistan.