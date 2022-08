Screens from Samsung Display will make up 80% of Apple's iPhone 14 series

According to a research by Ross Young of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), Samsung Display appears to be returning to its previous position as the undisputed leader in panel shipments for iPhones.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

According to a research by Ross Young of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), Samsung Display appears to be returning to its previous position as the undisputed leader in panel shipments for iPhones.