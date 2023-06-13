NewsVideos
"Script will always be my hero…" Kajol at 'The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha' launch

June 13, 2023
Bollywood actress Kajol after her astounding power-packed performances in movies, is now all set for the release of her upcoming OTT project ‘The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sharing the unbreakable bond of love Kajol along with her better half Ajay Devgn attended the grand trailer launch and press conference of her upcoming web series on June 12 in Mumbai. ‘The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ is a format of the original US series ‘The Good Wife’, which was created by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. While addressing the press conference, Ajay Devgn hilariously said, ‘Are you married’?

