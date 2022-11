Seashell-made Lord Ganesh mini-idols attract tourists in Rameswaram

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Taking the DIY method to a next level, an artist in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram attracted many tourists over his seashell-made Lord Ganesh mini-idols. The appealing idols made up of various types of seashells stole hearts of the devotees. The artistic details on the faces of the idols further beautified the mini-idols. Customers buying the idols appreciated the artist over the hand-made details.