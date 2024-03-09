NewsVideos
seat sharing update between BJP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
A meeting was held between JP Nadda, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan on Saturday at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In which after the agreement on seat sharing, the way for Naidu's return to the NDA alliance has also been cleared. According to sources, BJP National President JP Nadda may soon formally announce the alliance.

