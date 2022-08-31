Security tightened amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Eidgah ground, Karnataka

Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, shared details on the law and order situation of Hubballi-Dharwad amid the Ganpati celebrations at Eidgah ground on August 31. Speaking to ANI on August 31 he said, “Situation in Dharwad is totally peaceful, with elaborate arrangements made regarding the Ganesh festival. We have deployed 1 RAF company along with other security personnel.”

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

