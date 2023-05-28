NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sengol Was Handed Over To PM Modi By The Tamil Nadu Seers

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
PM Modi has now been handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it is installed in the new Parliament building. The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new building.

All Videos

PM Modi Enter The New Parliament With The Seers Of The Shaivite Community
2:38
PM Modi Enter The New Parliament With The Seers Of The Shaivite Community
Before inauguration of new parliament, PM Modi meets the saints
7:50
Before inauguration of new parliament, PM Modi meets the saints
Security of Lutyens area is tight ahead of inauguration of the new Parliament House
8:11
Security of Lutyens area is tight ahead of inauguration of the new Parliament House
PM Modi Performs Havan To Inaugurate The New Parliament
5:20
PM Modi Performs Havan To Inaugurate The New Parliament
PM Modi Taken Blessings From Seers Of Tamil Nadu After Performing Puja At Inauguration Of The New Parliament
4:8
PM Modi Taken Blessings From Seers Of Tamil Nadu After Performing Puja At Inauguration Of The New Parliament

Trending Videos

2:38
PM Modi Enter The New Parliament With The Seers Of The Shaivite Community
7:50
Before inauguration of new parliament, PM Modi meets the saints
8:11
Security of Lutyens area is tight ahead of inauguration of the new Parliament House
5:20
PM Modi Performs Havan To Inaugurate The New Parliament
4:8
PM Modi Taken Blessings From Seers Of Tamil Nadu After Performing Puja At Inauguration Of The New Parliament