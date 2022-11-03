Sensitivity to musical rhythm promotes social development in children: Research

Nov 03, 2022

According to research, engaging newborns with music gives a ready-made technique for boosting social development and engagement. The study was published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), Marcus Autism Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Emory University School of Medicine enrolled 112 infants who were either 2 months or 6 months old. The study tracked infants' moment-by-moment eye-looking to reveal that the rhythm of caregivers' singing causes infant eye-looking to become synchronised or entrained to the caregivers' social cues at sub-second timescales. As early as 2 months of age, when infants are first engaging with others in an interactive manner, infants were two times more likely to look to the singers' eyes time-locked to the musical beat than would be expected by chance.