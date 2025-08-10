Advertisement
Seven killed in wall collapse as heavy rain lashes Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
Accident due to continuous rain in Delhi-NCR... 7 people of the same family died due to the collapse of the wall of a house in Jaitpura... All the dead are locals.

