Shah Rukh Khan met with accident while shooting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
There has been an accident during the shooting with Shahrukh Khan after which he has been taken to the hospital. It is being told that there has been an injury on his nose and for this reason he has also undergone a minor surgery.
