NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as working presidents of the party

All Videos

Bengal: Violence over nomination for panchayat elections in Murshidabad, atmosphere of tension in the area
1:32
Bengal: Violence over nomination for panchayat elections in Murshidabad, atmosphere of tension in the area
Bihar's BJP President's controversial comment, said - Rahul Gandhi's beard like Laden's
1:3
Bihar's BJP President's controversial comment, said - Rahul Gandhi's beard like Laden's
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!

Trending Videos

1:32
Bengal: Violence over nomination for panchayat elections in Murshidabad, atmosphere of tension in the area
1:3
Bihar's BJP President's controversial comment, said - Rahul Gandhi's beard like Laden's
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!