Share Market News: Analysis of today stock market?

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

In the domestic stock markets, Sensex and Nifty touched new records today, but after this, profit booking again dominated the market and the markets closed flat. After making new records, there was profit booking in the market and Nifty fell 24 points and closed at 22,932. Sensex fell 19 points and closed at 75,390.