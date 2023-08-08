trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646268
‘Shayari’ in Parliament: Tales of ‘Poetry War’ between Centre and Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
The Poetries and Shayaries are being used as a tool in Parliament by the ruling government and Opposition while debating. This time the ‘Poetry War’ was in between the Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and BJP Spokespersons Sudhanshu Trivedi during a debate on the Delhi Ordinance Bill in Rajya Sabha.

