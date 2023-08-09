trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646769
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"She Shivered And Collapsed In Front Of Me" Rahul Gandhi Speaks On His Manipur Visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi speaks on no-confidence day debate and mentioned his Manipur visit. "I went to Manipur a few days ago. The PM did not visit the state. He does not consider Manipur a part of India. The state has been divided," he said.

All Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Dons The Simple 'Bawaal' Look Walking To The Airport
play icon0:24
Janhvi Kapoor Dons The Simple 'Bawaal' Look Walking To The Airport
Hot Sherlyn Chopra Poses For The Camera At Airport
play icon1:1
Hot Sherlyn Chopra Poses For The Camera At Airport
When Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss to BJP MPs
play icon1:42
When Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss to BJP MPs
Uproar as soon as Rahul Gandhi's speech started
play icon10:10
Uproar as soon as Rahul Gandhi's speech started
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Adani Issue
play icon4:18
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Adani Issue

Trending Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Dons The Simple 'Bawaal' Look Walking To The Airport
play icon0:24
Janhvi Kapoor Dons The Simple 'Bawaal' Look Walking To The Airport
Hot Sherlyn Chopra Poses For The Camera At Airport
play icon1:1
Hot Sherlyn Chopra Poses For The Camera At Airport
When Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss to BJP MPs
play icon1:42
When Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss to BJP MPs
Uproar as soon as Rahul Gandhi's speech started
play icon10:10
Uproar as soon as Rahul Gandhi's speech started
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Adani Issue
play icon4:18
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Adani Issue