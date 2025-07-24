videoDetails

Shehbaz Sharif again begs before PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that his country is ready for "meaningful dialogue" with India on all contentious issues. He made this statement during a conversation with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad. Sharif praised Britain for helping reduce India-Pak tensions. However, India has already made it clear that it will talk to Pakistan only on the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism.