Shehbaz Sharif again begs before PM Modi
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that his country is ready for "meaningful dialogue" with India on all contentious issues. He made this statement during a conversation with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad. Sharif praised Britain for helping reduce India-Pak tensions. However, India has already made it clear that it will talk to Pakistan only on the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism.