Shehzad Poonawalla lashes out at Abu Azmi for denying to read ‘Vande Mataram’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Lashing out at Samajwadi Party’s Abu Asim Azmi for his statement denying reciting ‘Vande Matram’, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla on July 18 that they go and bow their heads in front of Aurangzeb but shy away from reading Vande Mataram. He also questioned whether it was national or anti-national.
