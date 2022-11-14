NewsVideos

‘Sheru weds Sweety; Neighbourhood comes alive amid ‘furry’ wedding festivities in Gurugram

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
In one of the most unique weddings in Haryana, a small neighbourhood celebrated a ‘furry’ wedding in Gurugram. Pet dogs Sheru and Sweety tied the holy knot with the blessings of their owners and neighbours. The whole locality was decorated beautifully, and several people were seen eagerly waiting to bless the unique couple. The owners decided to wed their pets where all the rituals and arrangements were done just like a real wedding. The owners expressed their excitement before the function. The neighbours also expressed their excitement before attending the wedding.

