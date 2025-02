videoDetails

Shinde faction may include several minimum-Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Big news from Maharashtra politics. Big claim by Industry Minister Uday Samant. Claim by Shinde faction leader Uday Samant. Many MPs may leave Uddhav's side. Many MPs may leave Shiv Sena UBT. Many MPs may join Shinde faction - Source.