'Shock and horror' Salman Rushdie on Ventilator Hours After Being Stabbed in New York

Famous writer Salman Rushdie has been attacked with a deadly weapon yesterday. He was going to address an event in New York, USA. He was admitted to the hospital soon after the attack. Salman Rushdie was threatened 33 years ago over his book, now this issue has come alive once again. Criticism of Islam and Salman Rushdie, today it is very difficult to separate these two from each other. Famous writer Salman Rushdie was attacked with a knife in New York, USA. Traces of blood were seen at the site of the attack testifying to this.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

