Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh

A missing 11-year-old boy was found dead inside a Madrasa in Nuh district on September 05. The deceased is identified as Sameer, who was studying in this madrasa for 1 year. The boy's family claims that he has been killed. More details are awaited.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
