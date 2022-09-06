Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh

A missing 11-year-old boy was found dead inside a Madrasa in Nuh district on September 05. The deceased is identified as Sameer, who was studying in this madrasa for 1 year. The boy's family claims that he has been killed. More details are awaited.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

