Shocking accident in Saudi Arabia!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 05:24 PM IST

A swing fell from the air to the ground at an amusement park near Taif in Saudi Arabia. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on July 31 at Green Mountain Park in Hada region and at least 23 people were injured. According to The Khaleej Times, people were enjoying a '360 degree' ride in the park. The swing was swinging back and forth like a pendulum when suddenly it fell to the ground in the middle.