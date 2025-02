videoDetails

Shocking case from Meerut, announces reward for finding python

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Posters have been put up here about a missing python. Usually people must have seen posters of missing people, but in Meerut, a reward has been announced for the person who gives information about the disappearance of a huge python. This unique incident has become a topic of discussion in the entire area.