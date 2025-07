videoDetails

Shocking notice issued at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

At the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer...notice has been issued for the followers of Khwaja...protect your own life...that is, if the pilgrims lose their caution...then an accident will happen...to understand why we are saying this...you should look carefully at a notice of the Dargah Committee of Khwaja Moinuddin.