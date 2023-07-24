trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640014
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Another Korean vlogger faces harassment in India’s national capital. A Korean vlogger shared a video of his bizarre experience in Delhi. A traffic policeman was seen taking money from Korean man for allegedly violating a traffic rule. The cop named "Mahesh Chand" asked for Rs. 5000 from the vlogger without giving the receipt.
