NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shooter Vijay got into 20 lakh deal for Sanjeev Jeeva's murder!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure in the Sanjeev Jeeva murder case. Shooter Vijay, who shot Jeeva with bullets, is connecting with Nepal's mafia Ashraf. In the police interrogation, Vijay told that the deal to kill Sanjeev Jeeva was done in Nepal. At the same time, many questions are being raised on the police administration regarding this lapse.

All Videos

Wrestlers Protest: Two women wrestlers, who joined the strike of wrestlers, reached the house of Brij Bhushan
7:30
Wrestlers Protest: Two women wrestlers, who joined the strike of wrestlers, reached the house of Brij Bhushan
WTC 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj and Steve Smith Engage In A Combative Exchange
1:27
WTC 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj and Steve Smith Engage In A Combative Exchange
WTC Final 2023: Third day of Oval Test, Team India scores 151 runs losing 5 wickets
6:38
WTC Final 2023: Third day of Oval Test, Team India scores 151 runs losing 5 wickets
WTC IND Vs AUS: Know which team has more chances to win?
3:26
WTC IND Vs AUS: Know which team has more chances to win?
Hindu organizations protests as Young Man Offers Namaz in Hapur's Chandi Temple
10:54
Hindu organizations protests as Young Man Offers Namaz in Hapur's Chandi Temple

Trending Videos

7:30
Wrestlers Protest: Two women wrestlers, who joined the strike of wrestlers, reached the house of Brij Bhushan
1:27
WTC 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj and Steve Smith Engage In A Combative Exchange
6:38
WTC Final 2023: Third day of Oval Test, Team India scores 151 runs losing 5 wickets
3:26
WTC IND Vs AUS: Know which team has more chances to win?
10:54
Hindu organizations protests as Young Man Offers Namaz in Hapur's Chandi Temple
shooter sanjeev jeeva,gangster sanjeev jeeva murder,Lucknow court,sanjeev jeeva,sanjeev jeeva gang,mukhtar ansari sanjeev jeeva,Mukhtar Ansari,sanjeev jiva murder,sanjeev jeeva murder live,sanjeev jeeva gangster,sanjeev jeewa,sanjeev jeewa gang,cm yogi on sanjeev jiva murder,amit bhura shooter sanjeev jeeva,mukhtar ansari latest news,mukhtar ansari news,gangster Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari shooter,Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva,Zee News,CM Yogi Adityanath,