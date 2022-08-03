Shortage of rain shrinks rice production, challenge for India’s global food supply
Rice could emerge as the next challenge for global food supply as a shortage of rain in parts of India, by far the world’s biggest exporter, has caused planting area to shrink to the smallest in about three years
