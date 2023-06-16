NewsVideos
videoDetails

Singer-Actor Sophie Choudry Presents Herself Stylishly As She Poses For Cameras

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Singer-actor Sophie Choudry was recently papped at Mumbai airport. The diva looked magnificent in her attire and posed happily for cameras

All Videos

Watch Exclusive Conversion with Baba Ramdev
play icon25:8
Watch Exclusive Conversion with Baba Ramdev
Bollywood Couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Spotted On A Dinner Date In Mumbai
play icon1:18
Bollywood Couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Spotted On A Dinner Date In Mumbai
Flood-like situation due to landslide in Sikkim,
play icon1:32
Flood-like situation due to landslide in Sikkim,
Shivranjani Tiwari opens up on Marriage Proposal Statement in relation to Bageshwar Baba
play icon2:43
Shivranjani Tiwari opens up on Marriage Proposal Statement in relation to Bageshwar Baba
Malaika Arora Papped In A Blue Shirt With Loose-Fit Pants
play icon1:3
Malaika Arora Papped In A Blue Shirt With Loose-Fit Pants

Trending Videos

Watch Exclusive Conversion with Baba Ramdev
play icon25:8
Watch Exclusive Conversion with Baba Ramdev
Bollywood Couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Spotted On A Dinner Date In Mumbai
play icon1:18
Bollywood Couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Spotted On A Dinner Date In Mumbai
Flood-like situation due to landslide in Sikkim,
play icon1:32
Flood-like situation due to landslide in Sikkim,
Shivranjani Tiwari opens up on Marriage Proposal Statement in relation to Bageshwar Baba
play icon2:43
Shivranjani Tiwari opens up on Marriage Proposal Statement in relation to Bageshwar Baba
Malaika Arora Papped In A Blue Shirt With Loose-Fit Pants
play icon1:3
Malaika Arora Papped In A Blue Shirt With Loose-Fit Pants