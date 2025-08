videoDetails

SIR's action, Muslim localities in tension?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

The Election Commission rejected the claim made by former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday. Tejashwi held a press conference and claimed that his name is missing from the draft voter list in Bihar. It is to be noted that the Election Commission had published the draft voter list just yesterday.