trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645650
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Sitting at the right place…” says Amit Shah as he shares stage with Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on shared the dais with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at an event in Maharashtra's Pune and said the latter is at the “right place”.

All Videos

Delhi CM responsibilities to shift as soon as Delhi Services Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon11:34
Delhi CM responsibilities to shift as soon as Delhi Services Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha
ISRO shares first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan-3
play icon2:25
ISRO shares first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan-3
“Team India can make its comeback”: Madan Lal ahead of 2nd T20I against West Indies in Guyana
play icon1:7
“Team India can make its comeback”: Madan Lal ahead of 2nd T20I against West Indies in Guyana
Rahul Gandhi Parliament Membership decision to be pronounced today
play icon3:48
Rahul Gandhi Parliament Membership decision to be pronounced today
Gyanvapi ASI Survey to be held for fourth day today
play icon8:58
Gyanvapi ASI Survey to be held for fourth day today

Trending Videos

Delhi CM responsibilities to shift as soon as Delhi Services Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon11:34
Delhi CM responsibilities to shift as soon as Delhi Services Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha
ISRO shares first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan-3
play icon2:25
ISRO shares first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan-3
“Team India can make its comeback”: Madan Lal ahead of 2nd T20I against West Indies in Guyana
play icon1:7
“Team India can make its comeback”: Madan Lal ahead of 2nd T20I against West Indies in Guyana
Rahul Gandhi Parliament Membership decision to be pronounced today
play icon3:48
Rahul Gandhi Parliament Membership decision to be pronounced today
Gyanvapi ASI Survey to be held for fourth day today
play icon8:58
Gyanvapi ASI Survey to be held for fourth day today