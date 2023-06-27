NewsVideos
“Situation stable…” Former Russian Mikhail Shvydkoy Minister following Wagner mutiny

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Following the Wagner mutiny, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and former Minister of Culture, Mikhail Shvydkoy on June 26 asserted that situation in Russia is stable. "The current situation in Russia is stable and the contemporary position of President Putin is absolutely stable. We are united when it appears dangerous... A lot of people are now expecting that now there is a good chance of Ukrainian military services but this is not true, the situation is more or less the same," said the former Russian Minister.

