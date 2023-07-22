trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638829
Smriti Irani Criticises Opposition For Preventing Conversation On The Manipur Viral Video Incident

Jul 22, 2023
Union Minister Smriti Irani on July 22 slammed Congress and the Opposition for “not letting the discussion happen” on Manipur viral video incident.
