trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636317
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
A snake was spotted in Loha Pul area as Yamuna continued to overflow and several areas remain inundated in Delhi on July 16. As per latest report, Yamuna water gradually began receding slowly in Delhi. The latest water level of Yamuna was recorded at 205.95 meters at 10 am on July 16.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
play icon1:52
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
play icon3:28
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
play icon2:17
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
play icon4:2
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured
play icon1:1
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
play icon1:52
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
play icon3:28
HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
play icon2:17
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
play icon4:2
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured
play icon1:1
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured